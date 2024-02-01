Marjorie Taylor Greene Can't Pronounce 'Indictable' During Impeachment Hearing
Republicans approved two articles of impeachment against Alejandro Mayorkas, the Homeland Security Secretary, on Wednesday night. On Thursday Marjorie Taylor Green got in front of a microphone and made her case for why the impeachment should go on despite the fact that some Republicans are admitting it's a waste of time.
Anyway, here's Taylor Green carefully reading a passage from something where she gets to the word "indictable," and presumably says it out loud for the first time by mispronouncing it as "in-dick-ta-ble."
In her defense, it does look like that. On the other hand, she should probably know how to say indictable if she thinks what Mayorkas has done is indictable. Especially considering all she's doing here is reading from a press release from three weeks ago. You would think that Congress would have better things to do than read old press releases out loud. And yet here we are.
And if you're following along with the impeachment proceedings, Ken Buck has already come out as a "no" vote.