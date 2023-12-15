Roundup: Maren Morris Discusses Divorce; 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Ending; Chargers Embarrassed By Raiders
Beijing rail collision injures 515 ... "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will end after Season 12 ... Pacers legend George McGinnis died at 73 ... Latest from the Israel-Hamas war ... There's hope for the housing market ... The stock market kept rising on Thursday ... European Union will start membership talks with Ukraine ... Hungary blocked E.U. aid to Ukraine ... Rudy Giuliani is having a bad time in court ... Maren Morris breaks silence on divorce ... George Clooney, Adam Sandler to star in new Noah Baumbach movie ... The Raiders dropped 63 points on the Chargers ... Tyler Glasnow traded to the Dodgers ... Top transfer portal quarterback commits to Michigan State ... Maxx Crosby's knee was a bloody mess Thursday night ... Shohei Ohtani finally revealed his dog's name ...
