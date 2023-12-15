Jack Jones Had The Coolest Pick-Six You'll Ever See
The Las Vegas Raiders are absolutely pummeling the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. This San Diego native is thoroughly enjoying it, but one moment in particular was singularly awesome. Raiders cornerback Jack Jones had one of the coolest pick-sixes you'll ever seen.
The play came as the Chargers faced second-and-13 from their own 22-yard line. It was two plays into a drive following a strip-sack fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, so LA was already reeling. As quarterback Easton Stick dropped back, it was clear to everyone in Allegiant Stadium that he was about to hit Austin Ekeler on a screen pass. The ball never got there.
Jones read it perfectly, jumped the route and made an absolutely insane, one-handed catch before essentially waltzing into the end zone for 16 yards.
Check this out:
Here's another look:
That is honestly one of the coolest touchdowns I've ever seen. The catch and how nonchalant he was about the whole thing. Unfortunately, it's likely very few people were watching because the game featured two terrible 5-8 teams starting backup quarterbacks and after this score the Raiders were up 63-7.
Hopefully Jones' touchdown gets a lot of play nationally because it deserves it. It's one of the best plays of the 2023 NFL season.