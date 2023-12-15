Maxx Crosby's Knee Is a Bloody Mess on Thursday Night Football
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is a madman. He's one of the NFL's best edge rushers and he plays through anything. On Thanksgiving, he was hospitalized with an infection in his knee and didn't miss a game. On Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers this week, Crosby's knee is a bloody mess. We've got photographic evidence below but be warned, it's pretty nasty.
Here's a look at what the infected knee looked like:
And here's a shot from Thursday night:
Yeesh. That does not look good. With the Raiders all but out of playoff contention there were suggestions Crosby might shut the season down and get healthy. He shot those rumors down immediately.
The fifth-year veteran is in the middle of his best season, as he entered this week with 13.5 sacks. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and was second-team All-Pro in 2021. He's likely headed for another All-Pro team this season.
The Raiders are currently demolishing the Chargers 35-0 in the first half, and Crosby has been all over the field.