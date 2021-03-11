CBS, Turner Sports Reveal March Madness Announcing Teams and Studio Shows
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 11, 2021, 11:21 AM EST
March Madness approaches. The 2021 NCAA Tournament will begin with the First Four in Indiana on Thursday, March 18. The "second round" of the tournament will tip-off at noon on Friday. All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, in addition to streaming options. Turner and CBS announced details of their full coverage plans today in a press release.
CBS NCAA Tournament Announcers
Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will be the lead announcing team with sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. That is the team that will call the Final Four together on CBS. It is their sixth straight Final Four.
In addition to the Nantz team, the following groups will call games during the first and second weekends of the tournament: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce; Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl; Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson.
The following announcing teams will just work the first weekend of the tournament: Carter Blackburn and Debbie Antonelli; Lisa Byington and Steve Smith; Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and AJ Ross; Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood and Lauren Shehadi; Tom McCarthy and Avery Johnson; Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin and Evan Washburn.
College basketball insider and March enthusiast Jon Rothstein will be on the ground reporting from inside the tournament's controlled environment. Gene Steratore will return as the rules analyst during broadcasts.
CBS and Turner Sports March Madness Studio Shows
Ernie Johnson will host one studio show from Atlanta that will be mostly made up of the Inside the NBA family. Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Candace Parker will be joined by Andy Katz. Adam Lefkoe will also be providing updates from Atlanta.
Greg Gumbel will host the traditional CBS studio show in New York. He will be joined by Clark Kellog, Seth Davis, Wally Szczerbiak and Adam Zucker.