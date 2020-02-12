VIDEO: Ian Eagle and Noah Eagle Together Remains Endearing TV
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 12 2020
With the Clippers playing the Sixers on TNT and Ian Eagle on the call, it invariably meant we were going to get a clip of him doing something with his son, Noah, who is the radio voice of the Clippers.
What began as a conversation with Noah discussing the finer distinctions of sandwiches -- Chauncey Billups can't be said to be in an Eagle sandwich, because sandwiches are named for the fillings and not the bread -- became a photo slideshow of father and son.
Going to set the over/under at four years until we see Noah Eagle doing basketball games on national TV.