VIDEO: Ian Eagle and Noah Eagle Together Remains Endearing TV

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 12 2020

Ian Eagle, Noah Eagle, and Chauncey Billups
With the Clippers playing the Sixers on TNT and Ian Eagle on the call, it invariably meant we were going to get a clip of him doing something with his son, Noah, who is the radio voice of the Clippers.

What began as a conversation with Noah discussing the finer distinctions of sandwiches -- Chauncey Billups can't be said to be in an Eagle sandwich, because sandwiches are named for the fillings and not the bread -- became a photo slideshow of father and son.

Going to set the over/under at four years until we see Noah Eagle doing basketball games on national TV.