Mad Dog Russo Breathless as He Rips Jim Harbaugh and Michigan: 'He's Not Ghandi!'
By Liam McKeone
The Michigan sign-stealing scandal is nearing its climax. Jim Harbaugh has been hit with a suspension lasting the remainder of the regular season that the university plans to fight in the courts. The full breadth of the investigation and the punishment that will follow will not come to fruition until after the football season but the NCAA needs to decide what it's going to do about Michigan's College Football Playoff and bowl eligibility sooner rather than later. In the meantime all Michigan Men are participating in the war of public opinion to defend the school's honor and things are getting nasty on both sides.
All of this has infuriated Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who went absolutely berserk on Harbaugh and Michigan's holier-than-thou attitude about the whole process on his show Monday night. Mad Dog often leaves himself breathless when he hits his stride during a good rant but I don't know if I've ever heard him come this close to literally running out of breath mid-sentence. As always we appreciate Jimmy Traina's diligence in bringing us good Russo content most weeks.
The whole situation is indeed pretty ridiculous and the theatrics are only just beginning. Mad Dog is speaking for a lot of people with his borderline disgust for the drama and it's just from Harbaugh getting suspended from coaching three games! He's still allowed to be around the team during the week and we haven't even gotten to potential playoff sanctions. The outrageousness is going to get cranked to 11 if the Wolverines see any more penalties this season, and even more so if they're banned from the CFP.
Part of me wants to see it. In fact I would bet most of us without a stake in the matter are the Sicko meme at the window with all this. At the same time it is getting tiresome and the finish line is very much not in sight.
All we know for sure is that it's providing great content for Mad Dog. Just teeing him up. This is where the radio shock jockeys thrive, the gray areas of sport where it's easy to have a strong opinion because there is no clear right side to be on. That's where Russo and his ilk make their hay. So through that lens we're in for some mastery before it's all said and done. We can be grateful for that much.