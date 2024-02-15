Five Los Angeles Chargers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Mike Williams
This might be the toughest cut for the Chargers this offseason but they have to do it. Williams, as tantalizing as his talent is, cannot stay on the field. Since getting drafted in 2017 he's had only one season that we can say he made it through totally healthy. Otherwise it's been a constant barrage of ailments that hinder him during games or take him out of them completely, capped off by his torn ACL suffered in September last year. Williams will be recovered for 2024 but it wouldn't be smart for the Chargers to keep him around to find out.
Los Angeles can save a cool $20 million by cutting Williams. They built this out into his contract when they offered him an extension in 2022. They knew this could happen. Justin Herbert needs weapons but Williams is simply too expensive and not reliable enough. They'll move on from their 2017 first-round pick and plan for another big year from Keenan Allen. They'll likely bring in reinforcements via the draft and free agency.