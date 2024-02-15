Five Los Angeles Chargers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Gerald Everett
Everett has been perfectly fine with the Chargers. He hasn't really made a big impact but he usually catches the ball when it's thrown his way and has enough athleticism to make things happen every now and again. Everett caught 51 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns last year, which aren't great numbers but were perfectly fine for a safety blanket guy who's mostly out there to block. The problem was that he wasn't really good at that, either. PFF rated him at 65.6 for the year, which is fine but far from great.
If Everett were on the team for cheap they'd probably keep him. But he's a free agent this offseason and has not given the Chargers any reason to retain him. They're much better off finding someone in the draft or signing someone for much cheaper than Everett's $5.5 million salary from 2023. There's no chance he comes back next year.