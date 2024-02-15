Five Los Angeles Chargers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Austin Ekeler
A fantasy football darling and one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league entering the season, Ekeler had a terrible year. He was injured most of the year and when he was playing he looked a step slower and was much less effective than even last season. Ekeler averaged a career-low 3.5 yards per carry and caught fewer than half the passes he did in 2022. It was a bad time to have that sort of season because he's hitting free agency this offseason. The Chargers have essentially no incentive to bring him back for anything, much less give him the kind of contract he might think he deserves after leading in the league in combined rushing and receiving touchdowns in 2021 and 2022.
Los Angeles could always bring him back for depth but Ekeler is going to want more than a veteran minimum contract after his years of service for the team. Jim Harbaugh is going to want to instill his own culture, too, which usually means churning out overpriced, older players like Ekeler in exchange for guys the coach likes. He had a good run but he'll be leaving this Los Angeles team in March.