LIV Golf's TV Ratings Are Still Brutally Low
LIV Golf had an event in Tucson this weekend, but judging by the TV ratings, most of you either didn't notice or didn't care. For the second tournament in a row, ratings were in the toilet, about as low as they could possibly be.
LIV's Feb 26 even in Mayakoba, Mexico drew a brutal 0.2 overnight rating in the 26 markets that covered in on the CW. This weekend's Tucson event was on in 33 markets and on Saturday it scored a horrific 0.14 overnight rating.
That's comically low. Last Saturday, World's Funniest Animals -- also broadcast on CW -- drew a 0.6 rating at 9:30 p.m. Yes, LIV and the golfers it handed billions to got lower ratings than an America's Funniest Home Videos knockoff. Is it really "Golf but louder" if no one is hearing it?
Maybe that really weird promo LIV did for the Tucson event went over even worse than we thought it would.