LIV Golf Posts Horrid Ratings For First Event of 2023
LIV Golf wrapped up its first tournament of 2023 on Sunday in Mayakoba, Mexico. American Charles Howell III won the event, but nobody seemed to care. The tournament was carried on the CW in 26 markets and posted horrid ratings.
Saturday's second-round ratings are in and they are brutal. The event averaged a 0.2 in the 26 markets that carried it. Just absolutely brutal.
For a company and a tour begging to be taken seriously, it seems like no one is turning in. Or paying attention. Despite all the billions handed out to all those big name golfers, things look awful a year into this experiment.
Here's where I remind you LIV only has 14 events, so each one needs to do numbers to come close to competing with the PGA. That doesn't look like it's a possibility anywhere in the near future.