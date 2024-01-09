Roundup: Lindsay Lohan At 'Mean Girls' Premiere; Michigan Wins National Title; Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Aaron Rodgers
Michigan won the College Football Playoff National Championship in a rout ... IRS announces Jan. 29 is the start of 2024 tax season ... More problems for Boeing's 737 Max 9 ... Boeing's stock price continues to tumble ... Tiger Woods ends nearly three decade partnership with Nike ... Buying home and auto insurance is becoming difficult ... A dangerous storm is sweeping across the nation ... Joe Koy responds to Golden Globes criticism ... Golden Globes ratings were up big ... Lindsay Lohan was at the "Mean Girls" premiere ... "Big Little Lies" could be getting a third season ... Ja Morant is having season-ending shoulder surgery ... The Jaguars fired their defensive staff ... Saints considering adding Jon Gruden to coaching staff ... Cardinals hire Chaim Bloom as front office advisor ... Jimmy Kimmel blasted Aaron Rodgers in first monologue of 2024 ...
Full highlights of Michigan's win over Washington in the CFP title game.
The Pop Tart Bowl keeps on winning.
Dan Le Batard & Co. reacted to Pat McAfee going after an ESPN exec.
