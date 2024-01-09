Jimmy Kimmel Ethers Aaron Rodgers In First Monologue Of 2024
The Jimmy Kimmel-Aaron Rodgers feud continues and may have gotten turned up to 11. Other than a tweet directed at Rodgers, we hadn't heard from Kimmel since Rodgers implied the ABC star was nervous about Jeffrey Epstein documents being released. That changed Monday night, as Kimmel went after Rodgers in his first monologue of 2024. And, man, did he crush the New York Jets quarterback.
Kimmel went on a seven-minute rant that systematically took Rodgers apart. He destroyed the four-time NFL MVP. It was a reminder that people should be sure they know what they're asking for when they go after comedians who do this kind of thing for a living.
Here's video of Kimmel's monologue:
Man. He really hit all the points there. Side note: "Hamster-brained" is a great insult.
Rodgers made his suggestion on the Pat McAfee Show, and it forced ESPN to publicly apologize to Kimmel. Meanwhile, McAfee had to address it on his show. Kimmel says he's willing to squash it if Rodgers apologizes. Rodgers has said he'll address this all Tuesday on McAfee's show.