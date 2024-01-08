Streaming the NFL Playoffs on Peacock Explained
The future is now!
The NFL Playoffs have finally arrived and will kick off this coming weekend with six games spread over two days and three nights. The games will be broadcast on CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, ESPN and ESPN+, which is completely alright, but one of the games - Saturday night's Miami Dolphins - Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card matchup - will be shown exclusively on NBC's streaming service, Peacock, and people are losing their damn minds.
Despite the fact that we've known this was going to happen since May, it's still come as quite a shock, which is kind of surprising based on how interested people are in NFL schedule releases and pretty much everything else the league does. Take top football fan Bill Simmons for instance. On his podcast today he called the situation a disaster.
Later in the podcast both Simmons and Cousin Sal admitted they were longtime Peacock subscribers, but their concerns are real. Especially for those who don't subscribe to Peacock. Luckily, we're here to explain what this all means, help you cope, and maybe even figure out how to watch the game. So let's answer some basic questions.
Can the NFL really do this?
Despite the fact that this has been in the works since before training camp, many people are still shocked that the NFL would dare to put a game on Peacock. Like Chiefs' defensive lineman Charles Omenihu for example.
Peacock paid $110 million to air this game. It's the willingness of television networks and streamers to pay ungodly sums of money that allows players like Omenihu to make $8 million this season. Still, you can understand being shocked to learn your NFL game will only be available online. Unless you've followed football for the last two years when the NFL scheduled one game a week that aired exclusively on Amazon Prime. (Oh, and Facebook was trying to get live-streaming rights at least as far back as 2016.)
So I shouldn't be surprised?
No. Look, NBC paid a ton of money so they could exclusively stream a game on Peacock. All the NFL cares about is money. You think it's some American birthright to watch the NFL postseason for free using nothing but a pair of rabbit ears? Get real. If you offer the NFL a quarter billion you can stream a game exclusively in your ping pong room. They do not give a shit about anyone who isn't writing them a giant ass check.
The future is now. This is just the first game playoff game that will be broadcast on a streamer. It will become a piece of trivia. And if the Earth can sustain human life long enough, eventually all these games will be online somewhere. If it means a few football games fall off the Top 100 television broadcasts of the year, the NFL will live with it as long as they're getting paid.
So I really need Peacock?
For one day, yeah.
What even is Peacock?
Again, it is a streaming service. You're online. You know this. It's existed for nearly four years at this point. You're not really pretending you don't know about it right? I mean, you're online reading about it. If you're online, you know about Peacock and how to access it. If you're complaining about it on Twitter, you have the knowhow to open an account. Don't act like anyone online doesn't have easy access to this. You're just cosplaying the exact demographic that advertisers no longer care about.
What about people who aren't terminally online?
Honestly, it sucks. The NFL really is turning its back on some of their most loyal, longest-tenured fans. People like my father, who is old enough to remember when there was one local game on television every Sunday and that was it, probably won't see the game. Not because he doesn't have someone to set it up for him, but because he'd rather flip between four other random sporting events. I set up Prime on my parents television so he'd be able to watch Thursday Night Football and he just never used it, opting instead to watch whatever random college and professional sports might be available on his 300-channel cable package.
The NFL and its broadcasters (and future potential broadcasters) have done the cost benefit analysis and my dad didn't make the list of fans they care about. They want hip young people who download apps and know about Dude Perfect.
So I really have to pay for this?
Yeah. Sorry. I know you've already got Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Paramount+, Disney+, ESPN+, AMC+, MAX, Starz and Quibi, but Peacock is an important addition to your cord-cutting life. Did you know Ted, the prequel series about the potty-mouthed stuffed bear based on the movie[s] about the potty mouthed stuffed bear is now available? I can't believe you're not already subscribed.
It's more than Ted, right?
Peacock actually has produced some pretty good shows. Poker Face is probably the most high-quality, star-studded procedural series ever made. Mrs. Davis was super weird and entertaining. The Traitors is an incredibly addictive dumb reality competition. The Twisted Metal adaptation was even pretty good. Plus they have a bunch of movies you should absolutely not be spending money on in theaters.
How much does Peacock cost?
Like all good streaming services, there are tiers. It will only cost you $5.99 to see the Chiefs -Dolphins game. There's also another tier for $11.99, but if you're just signing up and paying six bucks to watch one football game you don't need to concern yourself with the perks you get for an extra six dollars a month.
What if I forget to cancel?
Then you'll have one more monthly payment on your bank statement that you don't even notice. The good news is that you'll have access to all the Olympic broadcasts this summer because that's where NBC is going to stick as many as they can.
Is there a free trial?
No. There have been free trials of Peacock at this time. So unless you have access to someone's login or have Instacart+ or Spectrum or Xfinity, you're going to have to pay.
Wait, what?
Oh, yeah, they're throwing in Peacock subscriptions if you have Instacart+. Or if you're a Spectrum or Xfinity customer. So if you regularly get groceries delivered or use the biggest internet provider in America or second biggest cable company in America, you probably already have access. It's just a matter of redeeming an offer that has probably existed to you for quite some time.
Well, I'm still offended by this cash grab.
Sorry? Do you have RedZone? NFL Season Ticket? Watched Thursday Night Football? Sat through a Verizon halftime report? Have you been to a game in person? The average ticket price this season was $377. Be happy the NFL is giving you any playoff games "for free." You're complaining about six dollars and downloading an app.
Fine, I'll watch, but I'm still going to complain.
As well you should. That's your real right as an American football fan. Keep eating the slop no matter how bad it tastes or how much they put on your plate and never once stop complaining.
Enjoy Ted.