Roundup: Lili Reinhart's Halloween Costume; Kirk Cousins Tears Achilles Tendon; Broncos Beat the Chiefs
Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon ... Judge reinstates Trump gag order in Jan. 6 case ... The latest on the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Matthew Perry cause of death pending investigation by coroner ... Fans and celebrities paid tribute to Perry ... Stock futures are up heading into the new week ... Maine residents begin grieving process ... Lili Reinhart nailed her Harley Quinn Halloween costume ... SAG-AFTRA negotiations with studios are still ongoing ... "Five Nights at Freddy's" crushed expectations and scored a huge debut ... Broncos beat Chiefs for first time in eight years ... Will Levis had a fantastic first start ... Mike Tomlin blasted the officials after the Steelers lost ... Nikola Jokic thinks Chet Holmgren needs to get fatter ...
Can the Lakers navigate the LeBron maintenance era? [The Ringer]
The San Francisco 49ers keep scuffling [Yahoo Sports]
Michigan has rescinded its contract extension offer to Jim Harbaugh [CBS Sports]
A look inside Pete Carroll's unique team meetings [The Athletic]
Matthew Perry, the one who masters sarcasm with humor and pain [Washington Post]
Brock Purdy slammed his head into the turf and wasn't checked for a concussion [The Big Lead]
One of the best Saturday Night Live sketches in years.
Love an athletic big man play.
Some classic Matthew Perry content from the Windows 95 video guide.
Flavor Flav took us on an unforgettable ride with his rendition of the national anthem.
Foo Fighters -- "Rescued" (live on SNL)