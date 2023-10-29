Mike Tomlin Ripped Officials After Offsides Call on Field Goal
The Pittsburgh Steelers got screwed out of three points on Sunday by an incredibly rare penalty. Officials wiped off a 55-yard field goal by Chris Boswell because Steelers offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo allegedly lined up offside. During and after the game, head coach Mike Tomlin was incensed officials made the call.
The play came with six second remaining in the first half as the Steelers faced third-and-10 at Jacksonville's 38-yard line. Boswell trotted out to attempt the long kick but it was nullified by the flag on Seumalo. That pushed him back to a 61-yard kick that he missed wide right. Instead of trailing 9-6 at halftime, the Steelers were down 9-3.
Here's a view of Seumalo being "offsides":
This is Tomlin's reaction to the call at the time:
And here he is postgame:
That'll likely earn him a fine from NFL headquarters but I don't think he cares. It was a terrible call and cost his team points and momentum.
In the end the Steelers lost 20-10.