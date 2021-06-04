LeBron James Taking His Talents to Space Jam This Summer Instead of the Tokyo Olympics
LeBron James is destined for the multiplex this summer. Instead of playing for the U.S. Olympic team in the Tokyo Olympics, LeBron said last night that he would play with the Tune Squad. Who does he think he's fooling? I know how movies work. That game took place months ago.
"I think I'm going to play for the Tune Squad this summer," is the new "I'm taking my talents to South Beach."
Hey, if anyone has earned a summer off, it's LeBron James. He's skipped extended summer vacation in favor of runs to the NBA Finals in nine of the previous 10 seasons. This will be the second straight Olympics that LeBron has sat out and you have to wonder if he'll ever don the Team USA jersey again. He'll be 39 when they start putting together the team for the 2024 games. Boy, it's kind of sad if you think about it like that, isn't it?
On a more fun note, Space Jam 2 will be available in theaters and on HBO Max in the middle of July. It will have an unsexy Lola Bunny, the line, "welcome to the Space Jam," and regrettably, no Hamilton mash-ups.
It's nice to poke fun, but we've been talking about this for like a decade so let's not pretend to be too cool for this. There was some noticable joy in LeBron's voice as he explained the MonStars were now the Goon Squad. Maybe he's looking forward to a little extra rest this summer. The Olympics come along every four years. Space Jam red carpets are much more rare.