HBO Max's 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Clip Lets You Know This is the Space Jam
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 27, 2021, 12:04 PM EST
HBO Max dropped a teaser trailer for HBO Max's coming Warner Brothers movie releases. Included is a brief clip from Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James. You can see LeBron, Bugs Bunny, and some sneakers you probably can't get a hold of at the 26-second mark.
I think the best part of the brief glimpse at Space Jam is when you hear someone say, "Welcome to the Space Jam." I can't wait for the part of Space Jam where they say "Welcome to the Space Jam" so I can tell my date, "That's Space Jam."
There are actually a couple moments like that in this video, including the part in Suicide Squad where someone says, "So this is the famous Suicide Squad." Or when Denzel Washington says, "it's the little things," in The Little Things. And the part in Mortal Kombat when someone says, "It's an invitation to Mortal Kombat."
I really hope there's a part in Godzilla vs. Kong where someone looks out the window, sees Godzilla and King Kong fighting and says, "I've been wondering how long we'd have to wait to see Godzilla versus Kong."