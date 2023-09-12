Kyrie Irving Posting Wild Conspiracy Theories on Instagram Again
We haven't heard from Kyrie Irving much over the past few months, basically since the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. That changed on Tuesday, as he took to Instagram to get back on his conspiracy theory train with a number of Instagram stories.
Here's a sampling of what Irving posted to his account:
He's back, folks! This is the Kyrie Irving we all expect to hear from constantly. I'm not sure what the Novak Djokovic post is supposed to mean. Does he think people expected Djokovic to suddenly suck at tennis because he was unvaccinated? Also, when was the last time anyone actually thought about their vaccination status? A year ago? Irving and his fellow conspiracy theorists are obsessed with it. It's odd.
If you remember, last year Irving promoted an antisemitic documentary, which caused an uproar. Maybe he should just stay off social media?
Irving joined the Dallas Mavericks for a forgettable run to the end of the season, then re-signed with the franchise this offseason. He's set to make $120 million over the next three seasons to play next to Luka Doncic. It's a risky experiment given Irving's proclivity for missing games and saying some pretty ridiculous things.
As we all know, Irving is a wildly-talented basketball player. He averaged 27.1 points per game last season, but the eight-time All-Star is an enigma off the court. It's not even clear that he really enjoys the game anymore. He is definitely super dedicated to the conspiracy stuff though.