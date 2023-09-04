Aaron Rodgers Pays Tribute to 'Novax Djokovic' on Instagram at the U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic faced Borna Gojo in the featured match in Arthur Ashe Stadium Sunday night at the U.S. Open. The 23-time Grand Slam winner made easy work of the match, winning 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 and entering the quarterfinals as a result. Djokovic wasn't the the only famous athlete in the arena, as Aaron Rodgers showed up to cheer him on. And, because he's Aaron Rodgers, he had to take things into the anti-vax real.
Rodgers posted a few shots of the night to his Instagram stories, and finished it off with a tribute to Djokovic. He used a goat emoji and hashtag #novaxdjokovic, the typed "Bucket list (checkmark emoji) being able to witness the greatness of @djokernole in person at #arthurashestadium."
Check it out:
If you look closely, you can see Rodgers also put a red line through a Moderna advertisement behind Djokovic. Moderna is a huge sponsor of the U.S. Open.
Djokovic is famously against all forms of vaccination and lost a chance to play in the 2022 Australian Open because he didn't meet Australia's entry requirements for an unvaccinated traveler. Rodgers, of course, is against the COVID-19 vaccine and misled the NFL about his vaccination status for months in 2021.
I'm sure the New York Jets love their new quarterback drawing attention to his political views on social media a few days before the NFL season kicks off.