Kyle Brandt's Kirk Cousins Impersonation is Tremendous
Kirk Cousins is having a moment. The oft-maligned quarterback has helped lead his team to a scalding 8-1 start on the back of some extremely improbable comebacks and clutch performances. The vibes are excellent for the Minnesota Vikings and they hope to keep building momentum this afternoon as home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys.
In honor of Cousins, Kyle Brandt did his best impression of the extremely Dad energy the QB brings to the table every week during CBS' NFL pregame show on Sunday morning. It was very good.
Outstanding stuff. Brandt is really good at this, in case you hadn't realized. Cousins showing up suggesting Applebee's was just the cherry on top.