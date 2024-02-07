Roundup: Kristin Cavallari Reveals Diddy Pursued Her; Clemson Upsets North Carolina; Jose Altuve Gets Big Extension
House GOP fails to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas ... "None of these candidates" ballot option wins Nevada GOP primary ... Senate Republicans turn backs on bipartisan border bill they negotiated ... Senators are racing to save Ukraine aid ... Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 plane had missing bolts ... Stock futures flat after winning Tuesday ... Ronna McDaniel leaving as RNC chair amid Trump pressure ... Federal appeals court rejects Trump's claim of absolute immunity ... Toby Keith died at 62 ... Kristin Cavallari says "Diddy" pursued her ... Killer Mike spoke out about Grammys arrest ... Gina Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm ... Andy Reid laughed off Taylor Swift-Joe Biden conspiracy question ... Astros, Jose Altuve agree to five-year, $125 million extension ... Jim Harbaugh brings Michigan DC Jesse Minter to Chargers ... Clemson upset North Carolina ... Joel Embiid had successful knee surgery ... Kelvin Sampson went ballistic and got ejected ...
Highlights from Clemson's upset win over North Carolina.
John Oliver on the history of Chuck E. Cheese.
Sam Rockwell breaks down his most iconic characters.
Jason Alexander revealed when he realized George Costanza is Larry David.
Weezer -- "Hero"