Kelvin Sampson Ejected After Losing His Mind on Officials
Kelvin Sampson has had it with Big 12 officials. As his Houston Cougars led 49-27 with 15:08 left when Oklahoma State's Brandon Garrison pushed off on a Houston defender, got the ball and made a layup. With lightning quickness, Sampson ran across the floor and got into the face of all three officials for missing the call. He was ejected immediately.
Here's video of the incident:
Here's a ground floor look at it:
Getting ejected when your team is up 49-29 is quite a flex. That's the best college basketball ejection of the year.
Sampson had a point, Big 12 officials have been terrible lately and everyone in the conference has been talking about it. His guy was shoved on that play and didn't get any help from the officials, who all watched it happen.
After the game Sampson declined to comment on the ejection, saying, "It's a $25,000 fine if I tell you the truth."
Yikes.
Sampson departed but it didn't matter, the Cougars beat Oklahoma State 79-63 to improve to 20-3 and 7-3 in the Big 12. They now have sole possession of first.