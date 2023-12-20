Roundup: Kristin Cavallari Cut Off Her Dad; Florida State Talks ACC Exit; Lane Kiffin Gets Contract Extension
U.S. launches coalition to counter Houthi shipping attacks ... Colorado Supreme Court kicks Donald Trump off state's 2024 primary ballot ... Civil rights groups file lawsuit against new Texas immigration law ... Tesla drivers had highest accident rate in the U.S. ... House of Representatives only passed 27 laws that were enacted in 2023 ... New COVID variant is spreading fast ... Meet the new economy, just like the old economy ... Kristin Cavallari cut off her dad ... Christopher Nolan feels great about the movie business ... "What We Do In the Shadows" to end with Season 6 at FX ... C.J. Stroud likely out this week ... Colts suspend Tony Brown, Isaiah McKenzie for rest of season ... Florida State renews ACC exit talks ... Andrew McCutchen agrees to one-year deal with the Pirates ... Aaron Rodgers hints he's not coming back this season ... Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin finalize contract extension ...
