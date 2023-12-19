Micah Parsons Doesn't Like Anyone Criticizing the Cowboys
Micah Parsons took to his podcast, The Edge, this week and got deep into his feelings about people criticizing the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons' squad is coming off a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in which the 31-10 final score was a lot closer than the game actually was. The two-time All-Pro blasted analysts who criticized his team and quarterback Dak Prescott.
Here's what he had to say:
“What I don’t understand is everyone just waits for the Cowboys to lose. I saw multiple analysts, people who are fake analysts who someone got jobs on TV, saying, ‘There goes your boy.’ It’s almost to the point where it’s almost sick that former players are waiting for current players to fail so that way they have something to talk about. “Its not even to just get into names. I feel like at this point, you kinda know who you are.”
Prescott really struggled against the Bills, completing 21 of 34 passes for 134 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. He averaged a paltry 3.9 yards per attempt as Dallas struggled to 195 total yards of offense. In comparison, Buffalo gained 266 rushing yards alone.
Parsons was not happy about the criticism Prescott faced:
“It’s like, ‘Oh there he is. That’s the person we’ve been waiting for. Why do you want a person to lose so badly… I’m a fan of the game, right? Whether I’m playing Josh Allen or whoever, at the end of the day, I don’t wanna see Josh Allen hurt. I don’t wanna see him fail. I want him to continue his career. Obviously, when we’re playing and we’re lining up (against one another), I’m trying to beat him. But it seems that a lot of people are just waiting for people to fail.”
I get Parsons wanting to defend his team and teammates, but this is the world we live in. Why is this surprising? When you get blown out in a big game, people are going to rip you for it. You'll get equal amounts of praise when you win big games.
For weeks Prescott was the presumed NFL MVP frontrunner and the Cowboys had been elevated to NFC favorites. Parsons didn't seem to mind the over-the-top praise his squad received. He shouldn't be surprised when the pendulum ultimately swings the other way.