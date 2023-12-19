Aaron Rodgers Predictably Backs Off Return Claims
During Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers seemed to backtrack rapidly on his chances to return during the 2023 NFL season. For weeks the four-time MVP quarterback had been implying that he'd be back on the field for the New York Jets before the end of the season, but he seemed to downplay that possibility on Tuesday. So, as most of us suspected, Rodgers almost certainly won't be back this year.
Here he is discussing his status:
Here's the key quote:
"If I was 100 percent today, I'd definitely be pushing to play. But the fact is, I'm not. I've been working hard to get closer ... I'm still 14 weeks tmrw from my surgery. And being medically cleared as 100% healed is not realistic at 14 weeks."
So, now we're admitting that being fully healthy from a ruptured Achilles tendon in 14 weeks isn't realistic? Was all that talk over the past few weeks just for attention? Sure seems like it.
Look, maybe Rodgers had deluded himself into thinking he could come back from an Achilles tendon injury in a few months instead of the long process that is usually necessary. And, sure, he actually looks like he's moving around pretty well for a guy who suffered a devastating injury in Week 1. But, for weeks, he's been acting like he was almost certainly going to be back during the 2023 season while medical experts scoffed at that notion. It appears those experts were correct.
Another piece of information that came out of his appearance this week is that Rodgers believes 2024 won't be his last season in the NFL and that he'll play well into his 40s. That's certainly interesting.