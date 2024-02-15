Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Hung Out; Ohio State Fires Chris Holtmann; 'Fantastic Four' Cast Announced
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade interrupted by shooting ... One dead, 22 injured in the shooting ... Stocks rebounded on Wednesday ... Republicans issue warning about Russian nukes in space ... An explainer of Alaskapox ... Latest on Israel-Gaza conflict ... Republican House majority continues to shrink ... Kendall Jenner hung out with ex Devin Booker at Super Bowl ... New images from "Joker: Folie A Deux" released ... Lyft's shares surged on Wednesday ... Marvel announces "The Fantastic Four" cast ... Steve Wilks fired by 49ers ... Chris Jones claims he's staying with the Chiefs ... Ohio State fired Chris Holtmann ... Notre Dame and Army will play at Yankee Stadium ... Travis Kelce was wasted at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade ...
Mark Titus broke down Ohio State firing Chris Holtmann.
Pat McAfee says U2's concert at The Sphere sucked.
Cillian Murphy answers 12 questions about Oppenheimer.
How Larry David lied his way out of the Army Reserve.
Billy Joel picks the rock stars he wants in his supergroup.
Billy Joel -- "Captain Jack" (live at Shea Stadium"