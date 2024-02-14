Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Celebration Interrupted By Shooting
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII win with a parade through downtown KC on Wednesday. The Chiefs were enjoying their third Super Bowl in the last five years, but the fun turned to terror after shots were fired around the Union Station area. According to police multiple people were hit and two armed suspects were taken into custody.
As you can see it was chaos after the shots were fired. Early reports are that ten people were injured.
This comes on the six-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, but that's just a coincidence. It's hard to find a date on the calendar that isn't an anniversary of a mass shooting in America.
This is absolutely disgusting. Another day ruined by gun violence. Hopefully, there were no serious injuries and police arrested everyone involved. We'll update as more information becomes available.