Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Go to SNL After-Party; Bill Belichick Gets 300th Win; ALCS Headed to Game 7
The latest from the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Nine GOP candidates have joined the House speaker race ... FBI warns of China technology theft ... Stock futures edge higher ahead of big tech earnings ... Sidney Powell has become a big problem for Donald Trump ... Inside the Ukrainian commando raids in Crimea ... Food prices might start coming down soon ... Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny went to the SNL after-party ... TV revivals keep getting greenlit, then canceled ... Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour' film crushed at the box office ... Bill Belichick got his 300th career win ... Max Verstappen got his 15th win of 2023 at the U.S. Grand Prix ... Quinn Ewers expected to miss time with shoulder injury ... Indiana five-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako arrested on two misdemeanor charges ... Taylor Swift was at Travis Kelce's game again on Sunday ... Penn State dropped in the rankings ... Rangers even up ALCS, send it to Game 7 ...
