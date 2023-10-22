Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Already Have a Secret Handshake
Taylor Swift is, once again, in attendance at boyfriend Travis Kelce's game on Sunday. Kelce has been dominant in the first half for the Kansas City Chiefs as they're up on the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17. There were plenty of opportunities for Swift to celebrate, which led to her and Brittany Mahomes showing off their secret celebration handshake.
Here's the first time they busted one out:
And here's another that seems to be even more elaborate. :
Kelce's girlfriend and Patrick Mahomes' wife just cheering on their dudes. Perfectly wholesome content, if you ask me. And the NFL has to be loving this.
Kelce was positively dominant in the first half. He went into half time with nine receptions for 143 yards and a touchdowns. He repeatedly torched the Chargers' porous defense. The NFL single-game record for receiving yards by a tight end is 214, which is certainly within reach today. Ironically, Shannon Sharpe set that record on October 20, 2002 against ... the Kansas City Chiefs.