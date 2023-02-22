Roundup: Keira Knightley in 'Boston Strangler' Trailer; 'Mindhunter' Isn't Returning; Bulls Shut Down Lonzo Ball
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site ... Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun broke off their engagement ... David Fincher offers a depressing "Mindhunter" Season 3 update ... Formal training for Don Lemon ought to do the trick ... Feds fine Mormon church for illicitly hiding $32 billion investment fund ... Joe Biden spoke in Poland after secret trip to Kyiv ... The Supreme Court seems skeptical of limiting legal shield for Internet companies ... Dow closes down nearly 700 points on rate concerns ... Amazon employees are resisting return-to-office mandate ... "Quantumania" delivers cautionary box office win for Marvel ... Paul McCartney and Ringo may be working with the Rolling Stones ... The Atlanta Hawks fired Nate McMillan ... Real Madrid blasted Liverpool in Champions League play ... Lonzo Ball shut down for a year by the Bulls ... MLS is expanding the playoffs ... Pac-12 football could land on Apple ... Boston sports radio host Tony Massarotti suspended for racist joke ... Nate Oats knew of Brandon Miller's connection to murder case ...
Franchise tag candidates for each NFL team [CBS Sports]
Five big questions hanging over the NFL offseason [Yahoo Sports]
The definitive ranking of bears, in honor of Cocaine Bear [The Ringer]
Meet the best NBA prospect in a generation [Sports Illustrated]
Jimmy Carter: An unlucky president and a lucky man [The Atlantic]
A.J. Brown: I go where Jalen Hurts goes [The Big Lead]
Highlights from Real Madrid's 5-2 thrashing of Liverpool in Champions League play.
Mike Camerlengo on the Johnny Knoxville vs. Butterbean fight.
Trailer for Hulu's Boston Strangler released.
The latest trailer for Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
Emmet Swimming -- "Arlington"