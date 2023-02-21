A.J. Brown: I Go Where Jalen Hurts Goes
The Philadelphia Eagles basically have to pay Jalen Hurts after what he did this season, which was leading his team to the Super Bowl and then outplaying Patrick Mahomes once he got there. It might be best to do it sooner rather than later as the price for championship-caliber quarterbacks is only going to go up. And then that sweet, sweet advantage of having a signal-caller on a rookie deal so other wheels can be properly greased will be a thing of the past. Of course, the other side of that coin is that Hurts figures to continue to improve as a player.
A.J. Brown, perhaps Hurts' most lethal weapon, is all-in on his quarterback. So much so that he essentially issued an ultimatum to his current team while appearing on the Raw Room podcast with Jalen Collins and Daren Bates.
I love Philly," Brown said. "And what I'm about to say: You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he finna go. Listen, so you're talking about pressure? Howie, get it done."
You love to see this type of support for a teammate. If you're Howie Roseman, it probably doesn't change a single thing about what the organization was planning to do. But it's also hilarious that we're at a point where players are sending out messaging like this on whatever podcast happens to be lucky enough to have booked them to promote whatever they happen to be promoting that day.
It's not a bad thing nor is it a good thing. It's just very much a thing.
It is also quite amusing to think of teams everywhere assigning workflow so every podcast a player was on can be properly analyzed for clues about that player's future plans. But, hey, more jobs is a good thing.
It would seem like a giant missed opportunity not to keep Hurts and Brown together in Philly. So that's what we're expecting. If not there, though, it sounds as though they're very interested in getting the band back together in a different venue.