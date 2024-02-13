Roundup: Katy Perry Leaving 'American Idol'; Super Bowl Scores Record Ratings; Victor Wembanyama Gets Triple-Double
Super Bowl lands a record 123.4 million viewers ... Australia to ban doxxing ... Katy Perry is leaving "American Idol" after seven seasons ... Big winter storm bears down on Northeast ... The Dow hit a new record on Monday ... Senate is on verge of passing Israel-Ukraine aid bill ... Jon Stewart returned to "The Daily Show" ... Stewart immediately dove into Biden and Trump's ages ... A review of his first show back ... The first reactions to "Madame Web" ... Victor Wembanyama notched a triple double ... Bill Self got ejected in Kansas' blowout loss ... Tiger Woods announces Sun Day Red clothing brand ... Steelers released Mitch Trubisky ... Pat McAfee called out Bill Simmons ...
This was just unfair.
A little extra content from the Tom Brady-Ben Affleck-Matt Damon Dunkin' commerical.
Cody Rhodes called out The Rock on WWE Raw.
Keegan-Michael Key brought back some of his characters.
Howard Stern staffer Richard Christy lost his mind when the Chiefs won.
U2 -- "Even Better Than The Real Thing"