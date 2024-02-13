Jon Stewart Returns to 'The Daily Show' Immediately Tackles Trump, Biden Ages
Jon Stewart made his triumphant return to The Daily Show Monday night nine years after signing off for the final time in his award-winning tenure. Stewart immediately dove in to discussing the 2024 presidential election rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. And he had thoughts on the ages of both candidates.
Stewart's conclusion: they're both really old to be president and it's fair to ask questions about each's fitness for the office.
Here's the whole segment:
A fair criticism and comment while also having all the hallmarks of a segment from Stewart's heyday on the show. He really hasn't missed a beat.
Stewart will be back on The Daily Show through the presidential election, but he'll only be doing one show a week, on Mondays. The rest of the time a rotating cast of guest hosts will take his spot. He's also returning as executive producer through 2025.
Given the stakes of this year's election, it makes complete sense for Stewart to be back on the show. Even if it's only once a week.