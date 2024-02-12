Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Kadarius Toney
This might be the most obvious cut on the roster. Toney has not been good for the Chiefs and has actively cost them games. Toney is a former first-rounder who has shown flashes of game-breaking potential in his four NFL seasons. But in 2023, the Chiefs have tried to get him going and it hasn't worked. In 13 games, he had 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown, plus 11 rushes for 31 yards. Then he was inactive throughout the team's playoff run and still managed to make himself a distraction at points.
Toney is due to count $2.5 million against the cap in 2024 and the Chiefs won't save any money by cutting him before June 1. If they cut him after June 1, they won't take a cap hit in 2024, but it will roll over to 2025. They'll take a $2.5 million cap hit at some point, but cutting him will open a roster spot for someone else. That's likely the move.