Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Chris Jones
Jones is one of the most important players on Kansas City's roster, but it would be pretty surprising if he's back next season. He held out for all of training camp and returned in Week 2 after coming to an agreement with the team on a one-year deal. He got a one-year, $19 million deal that even included a bonus for reaching 10 sacks. The five-time All-Pro is 29 and is hitting free agency after another monstrous postseason run that is going to send his already-high price tag soaring.
Negotiations for Jones to return to the team were so difficult, it's really hard to see him returning to Kansas City. I'm sure the Chiefs would love him back and I'm sure Jones would like to return, but he's likely to get paid a ton on the open market and may not get another chance to test free agency. Bet on both sides splitting this offseason.