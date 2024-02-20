Three Dark Horse Justin Fields Trade Destinations
By Liam McKeone
Minnesota Vikings
An inter-division trade in the NFC North would be quite rare and, for a quarterback, the Bears would probably make the Vikings pay a premium. But they do make sense as a lurking trade partner if Chicago isn't blown away by the market. Kirk Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles and is a free agent. Minnesota has no succession plan, as evidenced by the carousel of quarterbacks they ran through after Cousins went down. With the 11th overall pick in this year's draft they are within striking distance of a top QB prospect, but it may be a better utilization of resources to grab Fields instead.
He'll be a lot cheaper than trading up for a quarterback and is probably a better option than taking a swing on one of the second-tier prospects that high in the first round; nobody thinks Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix should go in the top-15, even if there's a chance they will. The Vikings could franchise tag Cousins and bring in Fields as insurance while giving themselves a chance to evaluate his long-term viability for at least one season. If Cousins isn't ready after his Achilles, they have Fields. If Fields isn't ready because he needs more time to develop or is a bust, they have Cousins. A logical route for the Vikes to take if the Bears are willing to tango.