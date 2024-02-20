Three Dark Horse Justin Fields Trade Destinations
By Liam McKeone
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams just got back to the land of having plenty of draft picks and are surely not eager to offload more for Fields when they already have Matthew Stafford on the roster. But Stafford just turned 36 years old and has a truly concerning history of injuries. It's time to at least start to think about life after Stafford, and Fields represents a unique opportunity to acquire an elite talent without having to give up too much (if the Bears are willing to drop their price to a low Day 2/high Day 3 pick).
The Rams could trade, say, a third or fourth-rounder for Fields and pick up his fifth-year option. That guarantees them two seasons of evaluation for Fields and plenty of time for Sean McVay to train him in the arts of his offense. The Rams can move on from Stafford after the 2025 season with relatively little dead cap as he enters his age-39 season. Fields will still only be 27 years old. If he doesn't end up on a team that needs him to contribute immediately this feels like the likeliest spot.