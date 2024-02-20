Three Dark Horse Justin Fields Trade Destinations
By Liam McKeone
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers probably should not be a dark horse candidate given they chose to start Mason Rudolph down the stretch of last year even though Kenny Pickett was healthy. But the early reports of Pittsburgh's offseason suggest they want to give both Pickett and Rudolph a chance in something other than Matt Canada's offense and do not plan on looking outside the building for an answer at quarterback. Anybody with a singular brain cell could tell you that's a terrible idea and they should absolutely be looking outside the building for any help at all. Fields could be that help.
The Steelers' supporting cast is probably worse than the Bears, which would not set Fields up for success by any stretch of the imagination, but Pittsburgh needs to be searching for value propositions at quarterback. Mike Tomlin is apparently too good of a coach to ever bottom out for a year so a chance at a top QB prospect is not in their near future. The franchise appears reluctant to sign a veteran for big money in free agency. The middle ground here is to trade a mid-round pick for Fields and give him a shot. He might be as bad or worse a passer as Pickett but at least he can make an impact on the ground. The worst-case is that he doesn't pan out and the Steelers are basically in the same spot as they would be if they never traded for Fields, minus a pick or two. The best-case is that they found someone who can keep Tomlin's above .500 streak going.