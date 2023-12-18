Jordan Poole Reached Peak Jordan Poole Against the Suns
By Liam McKeone
Jordan Poole's season with the Washington Wizards has been an object of morbid fascination for us here at The Big Lead and will in all likelihood be studied by basketball scholars many years in the future. Every night is a misadventure of the highest order with Poole, who possesses the rare combination of being both shot-happy and utterly lacking basketball IQ. It is tremendous content and Poole may have hit peak Jordan Poole vibes during the Wizards' loss to the Phoenix Suns last night.
First came the comedy. During the third quarter Poole was jogging down the court in transition and pulled up for a three, then flopped to try to draw a foul. He failed and spent the next possession yapping at the referees instead of playing defense. Poole got the ball again as soon as the Wizards took possession and tried to push the pace by running up the court. This caused him to slip and fall like a cartoon character in the exact same spot where he flopped, leading us to the conclusion that the man slipped on a wet spot that he himself created in pursuit of a foul.
The view from behind is even funnier because one of the broadcasts knew we needed that camera view.
It's extremely funny but honestly just another day in the life of watching Poole. What made last night special in that regard was what happened at the end of the game.
The Wizards, against all odds, were within striking distance of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's squad with time winding down in the fourth quarter. Washington had the ball with a little less than 30 seconds left on the clock, down by four points. Poole got the ball... and, without a moment's hesitation, attempted to bank in a deep three-point try. If he didn't try to bank it in then he just missed horrifically, which is not any better and in fact could be worse.
There are so many different routes he could've gone with that much time left on the clock. A quick two to dare the Suns to make their free throws. Setting up another one of the team's shooters when it was immediately clear he wasn't going to get a good shot off. Pivoting to a different play entirely. So many options! And Poole chose the one that not only was clearly the worst, but also resulted in the highest comedy score.
And he does that every time! We are witnessing greatness, folks. The Poole Show is unlike anything we've ever seen before. I, personally, cannot wait to watch him try to top this sequence.