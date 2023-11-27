Jordan Poole's Latest Lowlight in Slow Motion is a Thing of Beauty
Jordan Poole played one of his best games of the season on Friday night in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Poole scored 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting to go along with a season-high seven assists and just two turnovers. The one place he struggled was from three-point land where he made just one of six attempts including this one where he spun away from a defender and around a pick to fire an off-balance shot that sailed past the rim and hit the backboard.
While this took place on Black Friday, someone put it in slow motion so that it would be preserved in all its beauty and most importantly would not be forgotten on what will be a Milton Berle-esque compilation of Poole's highlights from his first year with the Wizards.
It's so beautiful. It's the reason they invented the high definition, slow motion and the phantom cam. If there was ever a basketball highlight that deserved an NFT, this is probably it.
Poole is currently shooting 28.6 percent from three through 15 games this season. That's 154th in the NBA. And he's averaging seven attempts per game, which is 30th in the NBA. And the Wizards are tied with the Detroit Pistons for the worst record in the NBA.