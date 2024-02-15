Pelicans Announcers Astounded by Jordan Poole's Hilarious Travel
By Liam McKeone
Last night Jordan Poole was up to his old tricks and provided great entertainment for a mid-February game in the process. The Washington Wizards were in New Orleans playing the Pelicans and kept things close until late in the fourth quarter. The Wiz were down by four points with about 30 seconds to go and Poole sprinted up the court in transition, trying to get a quick bucket so they wouldn't be forced to foul the Pelicans on their next possession. He decided the swiftest way to do so was to commit the most offensive carry we've seen in ages.
He was obviously called for a travel, and the play alone is worth laughing about because he looked like Alvin Kamara for a second there. But the Pelicans' announcers reactions really take the cake. They're absolutely astounded at how obvious it was and could not help but laugh throughout the replay before admitting they cannot help but respect the move.
That's Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels on the call, for those keeping track at home. Daniels was the one who ripped off the "ohmygoshthatsacarry" that really lifts this clip to a comedic level.
Poole really is something else, man. All the tank commander jokes lost their sheen about three months ago but it's hard to deny those allegations when you look at this video. The opportunity to pull within one score in the final minute and he walks like that? If it were anybody other than Poole we'd be hearing accusations about point-shaving.
That's the best part, though. Because it is Poole, nobody is bothering throwing that stuff around. We've all come to accept his shocking bouts of incompetency as just that-- incompetency. There is nothing nefarious going on. His mind just works in such a way that doing something ridiculous like this with 30 seconds left was the only choice.
What an experience to be able to see Poole's full season with this team. We may never see such a confluence of factors at play again. Poole is generational in all the wrong ways, and damn if it isn't must-see television.