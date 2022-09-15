Jon Rahm Shuts Down Alleged LIV Golf Insider Account
At this point, it feels like the dust has settled and the line has been drawn in the sand between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. There won't be many more, if any at all, big-name defections from the Tour to LIV. Cam Smith may very well be the last significant golfer to join the upstart league for a while yet. After eight or so months of well-publicized sniping between the two organizations, the sides are pretty set.
This will not stop the constant stream of LIV rumors about any golfer with a PGA win under his belt. It benefits LIV to have those rumors out there so they have no interest in discrediting them and Tour golfers are more likely to refuse to give such rumors the time of day rather than refute them publicly. Jon Rahm, however, thinks differently.
An account claiming to be an LIV insider tweeted that Rahm to LIV was a done deal and they have a perfect track record so they cannot possibly be wrong. This reached the ears of Rahm, who responded on Twitter and thanked the account for his increased PIP standing before shutting down the rumor entirely.
As we've seen more than a few times over the course of 2022, Rahm stating publicly he has no intention of joining LIV does not mean he will never join LIV. In fact, there is a laundry list of golfers who said the same thing Rahm just did before signing on the dotted line to join the Saudi-backed league, sometimes mere days after the fact.
But, as stated above, we're well past that time now. Smith didn't deny any of the rumors, he just refused to address them before taking his $100 million check. It feels safe to assume Rahm is being truthful. And the accuracy streak of the LIV Golf Insider account is tarnished.