A History of LIV Golfers Changing Their Minds
The LIV tour appears to have landed another big name as Henrik Stenson was officially stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy, a decision that portends Stenson's move from the PGA to LIV. Earlier this year, Stenson insisted that he was fully committed to the Ryder Cup and the obligations he was required to fulfill as captain.
It turns out he was not! If you've been paying attention, he is not the first golfer to publicly announce intentions of sticking with the PGA before leaving anyway. The Twitter account for the popular golf podcast No Laying Up put together a wonderful collection of examples today for all of us to enjoy. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, pretty much all of the biggest names to defect to LIV put out similar official statements before going back on their word. Or changing their mind. Depending on how you view it.
Regardless of how you feel about the existence of the LIV tour it seems disingenuous at best for all these athletes to say one thing and then immediately do the opposite. In fact, it's probably a worse PR hit than just being honest. Just say "I'm considering joining LIV because they're offering generational wealth." It won't sit well with a lot of fans but it couldn't possibly be worse than the alternatives exhibited above.
It feels quite likely this list will continue to grow quickly.