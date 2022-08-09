Cam Smith Refuses to Acknowledge Deal With LIV Golf
A report on Tuesday in the Telegraph claims 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith has agreed to join LIV Golf for $100 million. That would be a massive move, with a reigning major winner and the No. 2-ranked player in the world bolting the PGA for the Saudi-backed upstart tour. At a press conference before TPC Southwind on Tuesday, Smith repeatedly refused to confirm he was headed to LIV.
Here are some of the quotes from his presser:
So, yeah, he's gone. And, apparently he's bringing fellow Aussie Marc Leishman with him. Basically it sounds like Smith is going to stick around, try and win the FedEx Cup, then take the money and run.
Just as Smith was starting to build a following after his win at the Open, he's off to compete on a tour no one is actually watching. Oh, and as we learned on Tuesday, LIV's players aren't actually getting paid as much as advertised.