Johnny Manziel Lost 40 Pounds on a 'Straight Diet of Blow' When He Left Cleveland
Johnny Manziel was the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. As usual Sharpe's guest was provided with a welcoming environment that allowed Manziel to open up and reflect. And that's how you get moments like this where Manziel revealed that he weighed 210 pounds when he left Cleveland (the Browns cut him in March 2016) and weighed just 170 pounds by the Fall.
Sharpe asked for his diet secrets and got a very frank answer.
"How do you lose 40 pounds? You're on a straight diet of blow."
Manziel also discussed how much he wanted to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and admitted that it probably would have been a disaster for him.
"Looking back now thank God it didn't happen because I wouldn't be sitting here today."
Having blogged through the Johnny Football era, it seems crazy to think that his partying was even more extreme that people discussed back then, but listening to him here, it sounds like that might actually be the case. It's great that he was able to put it behind him and is now in a place where he can look back critically and honestly and admit he had some problems.
You can watch the entire interview here.