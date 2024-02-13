Shannon Sharpe Bets Kendrick Perkins a Podcast Appearance the Lakers the Will Make the Western Conference Finals
The Super Bowl is over so the time has come to only talk about whether or not LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers can win the NBA title this season. One person confident in their ability to make a run in the postseason is Shannon Sharpe and during First Take this morning Sharpe and Kendrick Perkins got into it about this very topic and a serious wager was made: If the Lakers don't make the Western Conference Finals, Sharpe has to let Kendrick Perkins come on Club Shay Shay. If the Lakers do make the WCF then Perk owes Sharpe a puppy.
That's actually a pretty high-stakes wager. Money is nice, but the exposure a celebrity can get from a one-on-one conversation in Shannon Sharpe's sitting room cannot be measured. In just a few short years Sharpe has turned Club Shay Shay into a podcast that drives the conversation and discourse.
And Perk's side of the bet is pretty big too. While Sharpe was building his podcast, Perk and his brother-in-law have created a very lucrative French bulldog breeding business. According to an interview with the New York Post in 2022 the business is now worth millions, so the waitlists for both the puppies and podcast are probably quite long right now.
Which is bad news for Sharpe because the Lakers are currently the 9th seed in the Western Conference. Getting out of the Play-In Tournament and navigating their way through a loaded conference back to the WCF will be a tough task. If Sharpe is lucky maybe Perk will bring a dog with him for his interview.