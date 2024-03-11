John Mulaney Explaining 'Field of Dreams' Was the Sports Highlight of the Oscars
The Oscars took place on Sunday night. Ryan Gosling (and *spoiler alert* Slash) stole the show with a delightful live version of "I'm Just Ken." But if Barbie rock operas aren't your thing, then you might be more interesting in John Mulaney doing a stand-up special-worthy bit about Field of Dreams before presenting the award for Achievement in Sound.
Recapping an old movie you love and then saying that should win the award for best picture is a comedy premise that never gets old. If anyone ever needs someone to explain why Fast Five, The Devil Wears Prada or Everybody Wants Some!! should win Best Picture heading into the 2025 Academy Awards, let me know because I have some thoughts.
Anyway, what better time to revisit the Pablo Torre Finds Out episode where Michael Schur discussed what happened with his doomed Field of Dreams remake series that sounded absolutely incredible.
Andre Braugher (RIP), Kristen Bell, Nick Offerman and William Jackson Harper were going to be in this and it just didn't happen. We were robbed of this and that is why Hollywood sucks and we probably should start giving best picture to the movies we've ended up watching over and over again.
Seriously, let me know how that Oppenheimer rewatch goes.