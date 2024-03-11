VIDEO: Ryan Gosling's Full Oscars Performance Of 'I'm Just Ken'
The 96th Academy Awards happened on Sunday in Los Angeles and a great year for movies has been capped by a pretty entertaining show. But if there is one moment from the night that will be remembered forever, it will be Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" a Best Original Song nominee from Barbie. Then man brought the house down.
Here's the full video of the performance:
That's a multi-time Oscar nominee and one of the biggest stars in Hollywood doing that. He went all-out in a performance and didn't take himself too seriously either. It's so great. Also, bonus points for brining Slash out. Loved seeing Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and Emma Stone all get involved.
I don't care if you didn't like Barbie, that was truly a phenomenal, fun performance.
Earlier in the night, Gosling lost out in his bid for Best Supporting Actor to Robert Downey Jr. RDJ was the heavy favorite for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Despite the defeat, Gosling soldiered on with the performance of the night.